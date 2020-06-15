Dominican exporters mark their day with conference

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Exporters Association (ADOEXPO) President Luis Concepción, on Sunday urged the Dominican business community to continue taking advantage of trade agreements and increase their exports to all countries with which there is preferential treatment and business opportunities for services. and locally manufactured products.

The businessman praised producers and exporters who contribute to the development.

The commemoration of the day of the exporter will be celebrated Mon., June 15 with the keynote conference on “International Trade in the new global context” by the director general of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Roberto Azevêdo.

In highlighting the sector’s contributions, the business leader labeled the activity as invaluable for the nation’s economic and social development.

“On this occasion, when we also proudly celebrate the 48th anniversary of our association, we believe it is appropriate to exalt the importance of exports, as well as to stimulate the sustained growth of these activities, in common agreement between the private, governmental and international organizations. that regulate world trade.”