Dominican Republic products reach 100+ countries: Medina

Santo Domingo.- President Danilo Medina, on Monday said the country has successfully promoted Dominican products to international markets in recent years.

In a message to mark National Day of the Exporter on June 15, Medina said exports make great contributions to the social and economic improvement of the population, in addition to being a source to create direct and indirect jobs.

“Thanks to these purposes, our products reach more than 100 countries, and constitute important steps for the country’s positioning in foreign trade, and the elimination of obstacles for the entry of Dominican products to countries in the region.”

He added that the National Exporter Day was created to promote the defense of the sector and create strategies to develop exports.

“To date, we have taken firm steps towards the export culture and, together with the participation of the private sector, we are acquiring a greater presence in international markets.”