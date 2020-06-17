Dominican Gov. expects zero growth in 2020

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican government on Wed. published its first macroeconomic forecasts for this year, after several months of silence due to the uncertainty generated by the effects of COVID-19.

The economic authorities estimate that this year the GDP of the Dominican Republic will range from -1% to 1%. In this way, the economy – which the government expects to start its recovery in the second half of the year – shows neutral growth of 0% in 2020.

The Macroeconomic Framework document corresponding to June, quoted by Diario Libre indicates that the economic forecast is not final, due to the changing external and domestic situation caused by the pandemic. “it’s based on the economic information available until mid-May 2020, both from the international environment and from the local level.”

The projection was agreed between the Finance and Economy ministries.