Agro chief says crops can meet Dominican demand

Santo Domingo.- Agriculture Minister Osmar Benítez, said Wednesday that this institution is developing a popular sales program together with the Dominican poultry sector to seek out 14 million pounds of frozen chicken that they have in stock.

“We assure the Dominican people that the country has enough food to supply the needs of Dominicans,” he said.

He said in the country there are extraordinary harvests of plantains, cassava, sweet potatoes and eggs, among others.

Benitez said that unlike other countries that have been calling the Dominican Republic to sell them food, as authorities they are being cautious to sell the food that is normally exported.