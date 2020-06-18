Dominican Republic deputies debate key bills today

Santo Domingo.- The presidency of the Chamber of Deputies called a session for 10am Thursday, and among the issues to be debated figure the complementary budget and the bill that seeks reimburse 30% of the money to the workers who are in the Pension Fund (AFP).

The session will be held behind closed doors and only the deputies and the necessary personnel will be present, as a preventive measure and social distancing.

The supplementary budget initiated by the Executive Power has already been approved by the Senate, a chamber that declared it urgent, in two consecutive sessions and unanimously passed last Saturday.