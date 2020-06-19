Assets of the Dominican Republic’s La Nacional Association exceed RD $ 31.9 billion (US $551,724,138)

Santo Domingo, DR

The Association La Nacional had a net profit in 2019 before tax of RD $ 514.7 million, exceeding the previous year by 8.42%. In the audited financial statements for the year 2019, total assets of RD $ 31,905.2 million and RD $ 27,376.4 million are observed in total liabilities.

Regarding the loan portfolio, it presented a growth of RD $ 1,477 million, 6.37% increase compared to the same period of the previous year, with the mortgage portfolio and the commercial portfolio showing the best performance at the end of the year. with a growth of 8.93% and 8.70%, respectively, in relation to December 2018.

Loans

In support of the growth of the segment of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), La Nacional granted nearly 6,000 loans, representing an increase in working capital and the acquisition of equipment and the purchase of homes for a value of RD $ 2 billion.

With this segment, in addition, the institution has developed a comprehensive strategy that has allowed it to bring financial services to the entire country through its network of bank subagents “Caja Fácil La Nacional.” At the end of the period, the entity had 330 active bank sub-agents, through which 178,717 transactions were carried out for an amount of RD $ 105.4 million.

The president of the Board of Directors of La Nacional, Freddy Reyes, reported that “at the end of 2019, La Nacional implemented initiatives that allowed it to improve comprehensive risk management, compliance, and prevention of money laundering and financing of terrorism; all this based on the pillars and structure of our corporate governance framework.”