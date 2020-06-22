Agency extends income tax payment until July 29

Santo Domingo.- The declaration and payment of the income tax (ISR) through the Simplified Tax System (RST) on individuals and legal entities, is extended until July 29, 2020. In addition, the exemption from the payment of the monthly advance that expires on July 15 is maintained, Internal Taxes (DGII) announced Fri.

“The terms of declaration and payment of Income Tax (ISR) is extended for individuals and legal entities, and the exemption from the payment of ISR advances is maintained for those who have a monthly obligation to the fiscal period June 2020, whose due date is July 15, 2020,” Internal Taxes said in a press release.

Likewise, it extended until July 29, 2020 of the presentation of the affidavit and payment of the first installment for taxpayers covered by the Simplified Tax System (RST), in all its forms.

Through a public notice that becomes official as of Monday, the DGII informs that the presentation and payment of tax obligations, whose deadlines were scheduled for June 29, 2020, are extended until July 29, 2020.