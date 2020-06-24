Economy can again grow 5% by 2021: Central Banker

Santo Domingo.- Central Banker Héctor Valdez Albizu, on Wed. said the economy has the ability to return to its growth potential of around 5% by 2021, although it will depend on the mitigation of the spread of COVID-19 and avoid a second wave of infections.

“I am convinced that, on this occasion, the rebound of the Dominican economy will be rapid, provided that we succeed in complying with the official measures that seek to mitigate the health problem and comply with the protocol defined by the government and the productive sectors for the development,” he said.

“In this way, we will avoid a second wave of contagion and significantly increase the probability of gradually but firmly returning to our growth potential by 2021,” the official said in a statement.

For Valdez Albizu, another crucial element in the recovery of the local economy is the performance of the United States in the face of the crisis, a country which accounts for 80% of family remittances and 40% of the tourists visiting the Dominican Republic.