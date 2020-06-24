EverGo announces 76 charging stations for electric autos

Santo Domingo.- InterEnergy Systems, through the EverGo brand, will increase by 48% for next July, its charging stations installed nationwide, to promote sustainable electric mobility, in alliance with a group of renowned Dominican companies.

The technology division of InterEnergy, parent company of the Punta Cana Macao Energy Consortium (CEPM), will install 26 new chargers in the coming month, increasing the station network from 50 to 76.

“By yearend we project that EverGo charging stations for electric vehicles will reach 100 and that by the close of 2021 it will have 500 installed, which it considers an unprecedented contribution to the decrease in carbon dioxide emission in the Dominican Republic,” the company said in a statement.

It said that 34% of the new chargers to be installed in July correspond to level 3 or superfast, which allow a full charge of the vehicle in less than an hour.

“EverGo, from InterEnergy Systems, is a pioneer in the introduction of this innovation in the country.”