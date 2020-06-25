After sharp decline, manufacturing rebounds in May

Santo Domingo.- The Monthly Manufacturing Activity Index (IMAM) of the Dominican Republic Industries Association (AIRD) rebounded in May 2020, after the sharp decline in March and April, falling from 55.9 in February to 38.2 in March and remain at a similar level of 38.6 in April.

In a statement, the AIRD says in May the indicator stood at 52.6. This indicator is a portrait of manufacturing activity for a month in relation to the previous month.

“When the IMAM remains below the threshold of 50 points, it reflects that the economic conditions and prospects of the manufacturing sector are considered not favorable. When it rebounded in May, its behavior is located as favorable in relation to April 2020.”

The AIRD indicates that the IMAM is presented with an adjustment for seasonality and weighted in its five variables and as a general index, which allows for a more reliable approximation when taking into account the recurrent and therefore predictable fluctuations that occur in a period within one year, which tends to affect the measurement of results.