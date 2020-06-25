Dominican Republic debt tops US$38.3B

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Government has contracted US$2.4 billion in debt between January and May of this year and the State’s credit commitments account for 41.7% of the country’s GDP, according to the Public Credit Directorate.

In total, the debt of the non-financial public sector, both internal and external, stands at US$38.3 billion until last May, a figure that at the end of 2019 was US$35.9 billion.

In the first five months of 2020, external debt increased 8.1%, compared to December 2019. The country’s credit commitments to foreign creditors rose from US$23.4 billion to US$25.3 billion, a net jump of US$1.9 billion.