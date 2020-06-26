All fuel prices rise in DR, except Natural Gas

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and MSMEs reported today the increase in the price of all fuels for the week of June 27 to July 03.

Premium Gasoline will sell at RD $ 204.10 per gallon for an increase of RD $ 3.00 per gallon, while Regular Gasoline will sell at RD $ 192.20 per gallon, increasing RD $ 5.50 per gallon.

While Regular Diesel will sell at RD $ 145.00 per gallon for an increase of RD $ 5.20 per gallon and Optimal Diesel will sell at RD $ 156.50 per gallon, it will increase RD $ 4.60 per gallon.

Avtur will sell for RD $ 113.70 per gallon, rising RD $ 4.30 per gallon, Kerosene will sell for RD $ 137.40 per gallon, increasing RD $ 4.40 per gallon.

Likewise, Fuel Oil # 6 will be sold at RD $ 99.00 per gallon, it will increase RD $ 4.20 per gallon, and Fuel Oil 1% S will be sold at RD $ 107.50 per gallon, it will increase RD $ 4.80 per gallon.

While Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) will be sold at RD $ 106.30 / gallon with an increase of RD $ 0.90 per gallon and Natural Gas RD $ 28.97 per cubic meter, it maintains its price.

The average exchange rate is RD $ 58.21 to one US dollar according to a survey carried out by the Central Bank.