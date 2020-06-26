Dominican Republic approves protocol reopens airports

Santo Domingo.- The Civil Aviation Board (JAC) on Friday approved the corresponding protocol to reactivate air services in the Dominican Republic.

It said that to face the pandemic it establishes measures compatible with the essential requirements to guarantee safety, sanitary protection and the confidence of the traveling public.

“This protocol must be implemented at all airports in the country and must be complied with by passengers, crews, employees and visitors of airport terminals,” JAC director Luis Ernesto Camilo said in a statement addressed to the aeronautical and airports community.

He added that the reopening of air and airport operations is scheduled for the first of July.