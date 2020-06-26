New natural gas pipeline supplies major power plants

Santo Domingo.- The Gasoducto del Este successfully completed the first interconnection section with the Quisqueya I and Quisqueya II power plants, totaling 450 megawatts, complying with their natural gas conversion schedule.

The Quisqueya II unit, owned by Egehaina, started tests to operate on natural gas, after completing the interconnection works last week.

Since February 3, the Gasoducto del Este is supplying natural gas to Quisqueya I, owned by Barrick Pueblo Viejo; and the work for the interconnection of the San Pedro de Macorís Electric Company (CESPM) is in the process of being completed.

“Focused on the recovery of the economy, affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, we have accelerated the interconnection of the 3 units that will run on natural gas, which will benefit the country’s energy matrix, which will have stable energy prices in the time to be able to offer a competitiveness framework to support national production and exports,” said Edwin De los Santos, executive president of the company Energía Natural Dominicana (Enadom), which manages the gas pipeline.