Most optimistic Dominican economic growth forecast: 0%

Santo Domingo.- The health crisis caused by the coronavirus has compromised the main economies of the world.

The Dominican Republic has not been the exception, in fact, the most optimistic forecasts predict zero growth for the economy during 2020.

The so-called “Great Confinement” and the economic contagion has added to a critical period for our country. At the beginning of 2020, tourism was starting to recover from the onslaught produced by an international panic campaign that wanted to tarnish our reputation as a destination.

The political crisis triggered by the failed municipal elections of February 2020, added to the pandemic, have kept us under extraordinary and unfortunate circumstances for a four-month period, a situation that could last until August, when the political transition begins.

The outcome of the pandemic is still uncertain. International and domestic outbreaks threaten to pump the brakes on de-escalation, turning it into a zigzag of public policy of trial-and-error.