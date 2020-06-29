Who are the Richest Entrepreneurs in Central America and the Dominican Republic?

Santo Domingo, DR

In its June issue of 2020, Forbes magazine publishes a list of the richest entrepreneurs in Central America and the Dominican Republic (CARD). The select group is made up of 25 men and eight of them are Dominicans.

Both the article, prepared by Manuel Ramírez, and the editorial of the magazine speak of the need to better redistribute wealth, especially to face the great economic crisis that the Covid-19 pandemic has caused in the region.

“The role of millionaires will be crucial to reverse poverty,” say the authors.

The editor, Hugo Salvatierra, states in the editorial that there will need to be a fairer economic balance between company profits and employee wages so that they achieve a better quality of life and have more tools to survive in the midst of an emergency like the one we are experiencing.

“To this, we will have to add better insurance for major medical expenses and life, as well as more possibilities to scale within organizations, remote work that allows less movement to the factory or office, more spacious and healthier work centers, or the implementation of business mobility systems to prevent employees from taking the subway or some other form of mass transportation as far as possible,” he proposes.

Salvatierra exposes that a fundamental point will be the responsibility of the entrepreneurs in front of the tax systems because when a company pays all the taxes the Government in turn has the possibility of doing more for society: roads, hospitals, schools, cultural spaces, and other infrastructure.

“Absolutely we are all going towards new normality, which is making us see abruptly and emphatically that wealth, jobs, education, health, and opportunities must be distributed in a balanced way among the population so that we have citizens and businessmen aware of the existence of others …,” the author reasons.

In conclusion, he points out that governments, people, and cities that are resilient and capable of making accurate decisions and in favor of the majority in a situation like this are needed in the region. To achieve this, he believes, it will be vital that great riches do their part because, in the end, the rich also suffer the ravages of an imbalanced world.

Here is the list of the richest in the region: