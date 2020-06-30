Dominican exports fall 8.47% to US$3.7B

Santo Domingo.-Dominican Republic exports reached US$3.7 billion between January-May, a fall of 8.47% when compared to the same period in 2019, when US$4.1 billion were exported.

According to the publication of the Customs Directorate (DGA), for that period, 56.88% of the exports were from the free zones, 39.30% domestic production, 3.58% to temporary admission and the remaining 0.24% to re-exports.

It sats that 43.01% of the exports belong to raw materials, at US$1.6 billion in the period January May 2020, a relative variation of -0.14% compared to January-May 2019 when raw materials were exported totaling US$1.6 billion.