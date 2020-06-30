It’s official: Dominican hotels, restaurants and bars may reopen

Santo Domingo.-The Public Health Ministry announced Tuesday that hotels, restaurants and bars may operate in compliance with the protocols established by the authorities for culinary and tourism activities.

Paragraph one indicates that hotels and other lodgings will have to operate under the guidelines of the protocol for tourism activities.

Paragraph two indicates that restaurants and bars may also reopen under strict compliance for their activities.

The information is part of a resolution read by Public Health Minister Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, during a press briefing.