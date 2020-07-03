Gasoline and diesel rise again for the eighth consecutive week in Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo, DR

Premium and regular gasoline and regular and optimal diesel rose again in the Dominican Republic for the eighth consecutive week. For the week of July 4 to 10, only these types of fuels rose in price.

Premium gasoline will sell for RD $ 204.30 per gallon up 20 cents, while regularly be offered to RD $ 193.50 per gallon an increase of RD $ 1.30.

Regular diesel will sell for $ 146.90 per gallon RD RD increasing $ 1.90 and optimum oil will be sold at $ 157.70 per gallon RD, RD increased $ 1.20.

According to the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and MSMEs (MICM), the rise in the prices of these fuels is due to the reduction of crude inventories in the United States and the good pace of economic reopens around the world.

Reduction of other fuels

Others such as Avtur and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) presented a reduction. The Avtur will sell at RD $ 110.30 per gallon lowering RD $ 3.40, the kerosene will sell at RD $ 133.70 per gallon, with a decrease of RD $ 3.70, Fuel Oil # 6 will sell at RD $ 98.00 per gallon lowering RD $ 1 and Fuel Oil 1% S will sell at RD $ 106.20 per gallon, RD $ 1.30 less than the previous week.

The LPG will be sold at $ 103 per gallon RD, RD $ 3.30 less. Meanwhile, natural gas will be offered at RD $ 28.97 per cubic meter, maintaining its price.

The average exchange rate is RD $ 58.25 according to a survey carried out by the Central Bank.