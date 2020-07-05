People see more gloom than the Dominican Central Bank

Santiago.- Economic agents are not as optimistic as Dominican Republic’s Central Bank on the economic forecast for this year. They believe that the effect of the pandemic will be more profound.

While the Central Bank estimates that the Dominican GDP will register zero growth at the end of 2020, national and foreign economic agents surveyed by the bank itself estimate in June that the economic collapse would be -2.5% this year.

This is the worst historical estimate that the Central Bank has recorded in its Macroeconomic Expectations Survey, which it conducts monthly since 2007.

For the results, the bank consults researchers, academics, analysts, consultants, banks, mutual associations, stock market traders, business groups and unions and representatives of international organizations in the country.