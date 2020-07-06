Commerce wants anti-bogus law enforced

Santo Domingo.- The National Council of Merchants and Entrepreneurs of the Dominican Republic (CONACERD) on Fri. asked President Danilo Medina to issue as soon as possible the regulations for the application of Law 17-19, for the eradication of illegal trade, smuggling and counterfeiting of regulated products.

The CONACERD says the regulation should have taken effect 120 days after the enactment of said law, a fact that occurred on February 20, 2019.

In a statement, the executive vice president and general secretary of Conacerd, Antonio Cruz Rojas, said that more than a year and four months after the enactment of the regulation, it has kept the authorities from enforcing the law.

“We have all the necessary tools to guarantee that only alcoholic beverages manufactured under the authorities and in faithful compliance with current legal provisions circulate in the market.”