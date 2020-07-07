1.24M workers face employment contract suspension

Santo Domingo.- Labor Minister, Winston Santos, on Mon. said that business support programs such as the Employee Solidarity Assistance Fund (FASE) will continue in July, as pledged by President Danilo Medina.

“The program is in force and the president stated that it will be until this July. Now, the president noted that there are 100 billion pesos available for the new president, … Luis Abinader, if he wishes to continue it,” Santos said.

The official indicated that it includes this July because already in mid-August there will be new authorities. “52,128 companies filed 117,783 suspension requests, resulting in 1,241,267 affected workers. In addition, 825,828 workers were affected without extensions.”

The document indicates that 343,127 workers have returned to their jobs.