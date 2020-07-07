After kudos from business, time for Gov. to get busy

Santo Domingo.- The Haina and South Region Industries and Companies Association on Mon. congratulated the new government authorities, chosen in elections that it labeled as exemplary for Dominican Republic’s democracy and institutionalism.

Association president, Bredyg Disla, said that after the political process, it is now time to work to strengthen the health strategy in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and recover the economy and its foundations.

After praising the civism shown by the voters, the business leader considered that the great economic, financial and fiscal challenges facing the country demand the unity of political forces, institutions, the productive sectors and citizens in general.

“We have to go through a difficult path, but I am convinced that together we will achieve it, with a sense of nation, capacity for consensus and listening to the different sectors that make up the wheel of the economy,” Disla said.