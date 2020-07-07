Since July 1, 3 contracted airports serve 15K+ travelers

Santo Domingo.- Since July 1, when commercial flights resumed in the Dominican Republic, some 15,276 passengers have been mobilized from different countries through the terminals operated by the management company, Aerodom.

That number of passengers has been mobilized by three of the main national airports that the company manages.

Flight operations through the national airports resumed on July 1, after almost four months of being suspended due to the pandemic.

According to a report provided by Aerodom, the international airport of Las Américas mobilized the highest number of passengers during the referred period, with 15,015 travelers.