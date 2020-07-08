American Airlines resumes Dominican-Miami flights

Santo Domingo.- American Airlines on Tue. said that from this Tuesday it resumed its operations in the Dominican Republic with flights between Miami International Airport and its four destinations in the country: Puerto Plata, Punta Cana, Santiago and Santo Domingo.

It that the airline’s first flight to the country after the suspension of service in March due to travel restrictions landed in Santo Domingo at 1:05 p.m.

“American has a long-term commitment to the Dominican Republic, celebrating 45 years of operations in the country this year, and we are proud to resume our flights today to our four destinations in the country,” said Oliver Bojos, director of operations for American in the Dominican Republic.

He added that the carriers’ top priority “continues to be the safety and well-being of our customers and our team, and we have a strong focus on following the latest guidance from health experts and government authorities.”