Fuel prices in DR increase between RD $ 2.20 and RD $ 6.70

Fuel prices register an increase between RD $ 2.20 and RD $ 6.70 for the week from July 11 to 17, reported the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and MSMEs (MICM).

The institution indicated that Premium gasoline will be sold at RD $ 208.30 per gallon, with an increase of RD $ 4.00, while regular gasoline will cost RD $ 198.50, for an increase of RD $ 5.00.

Furthermore, regular diesel will be sold at RD $ 152.70, increasing RD $ 6.20; an optimal gallon of diesel will cost RD $ 163.10, it rises RD $ 5.40; Avtur will be sold at RD $ 114.00, with an increase of RD $ 3.70, and kerosene will be shipped at RD $ 137.70 per gallon, for an increase of RD $ 4.00.

While oil fuel will be sold at RD $ 104.70 per gallon, which represents an increase of RD $ 6.70; and 1% S fuel oil will be sold at RD $ 112.70 per gallon, for an increase of RD $ 6.50.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas ( LPG ) will cost RD $ 105.20, with an increase of RD $ 2.80 per gallon. Natural Gas is the only one that maintains its price at RD $ 28.97 per cubic meter.