Dominican Republic Central Banker post spurs friction

Santo Domingo.- Alleged plans by Luis Abinader to ratify current Central Banker, Héctor Valdez Albizu, and other officials, would have sparked disgust among the president-elect’s economic team.

Quoting a source El Nuevo Diario reports that Abinader’s intention would be to leave Valdez Albizu at the helm of the Central Bank for a while, starting on August 16, which would have caused a stir among the close collaborators of the president-elect and reactions of rejection and displeasure, in particular, among several of the economic advisers.

It was learned that in the electoral campaign the economist Pedro Silverio, one of the members of Abinader’s economic team, had been promised the post of central banker.

But, according to the same source, Silverio has now been asked to assume the role of deputy central banker, which he would have flatly rejected. “He (Silverio) did not accept and that has generated great disgust among the PRM economists, who aspire to change the current authorities.”