National Council for Trade in Provisions trusts Luís Abinader’s government will restructure the Dominican Republic’s economy

The National Council for Trade in Provisions (CNCP) congratulated President-elect Luis Abinader for his triumph in the last extraordinary elections on July 5.

Tomás Marcano, president of the Council, expressed that this institution has full confidence that the new government, which will start on August 16, will restructure trade at the national level.

“We are hopeful that the Government of the recently elected President of the Republic, Luís Abinader, will restructure the Dominican economy and commerce since we have an extremely disrupted economy,” Marcano said.

He indicated that Abinader must watch over the economy and the dollar rate so that it remains in the difficult months ahead.

Another issue that the Provisional Council expects to have a solution with the new government is citizen insecurity that affects the nation so much.

“The commerce sector has been affected by the citizen insecurity that the country is experiencing, with the multiple robberies within companies, for that reason, we think it is one of the many problems that must seek a solution,” said the president of the CNCP.

Likewise, the National Council for Trade in Provisions considered that for the Dominican economy to emerge, it needs the trade sector to develop at full capacity.

“The CNCP is at the service of the new president, Luís Abiander, to promote the development of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as commerce in general, as it is a fundamental part of the development of the economy,” he said.

In addition, the institution stressed that the national health system must be strengthened to prevent more coronavirus infections.

“We understand that in this new mandate, the new President of the Republic must take rigorous measures to protect Dominicans from the Covid 19 pandemic,” he said.