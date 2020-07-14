Central Bank counts on US$1.6B to shore up sectors

Santo Domingo.- The Central Bank announced yesterday that it is analyzing new economic measures to preserve and create jobs, ease the financial burden on households and provide support to the health sector for the purchase of equipment and supplies.

In a meeting of Central Bank technicians, it emerged that of the RD$120.0 billion (US$1.6 billion) available to financial intermediation entities to provide liquidity to economic agents, some RD$90.0 billion have been channeled to date, highlighting financing to sectors such as commerce and MSMEs (RD$9.4 billion), manufacturing (RD$8.4 billion), exports (RD$6.5 billion), agriculture (RD$3.5 billion), construction (RD$2.9 billion), households (RD$2.6 billion) and tourism (RD$1.7 billion).

“Of the total amount initially approved, some RD$30.0 billion are pending, which are in the process of being placed with companies and households that will be disbursed in the coming days, according to information from financial intermediaries.”