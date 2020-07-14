Sugar giant mills a record 145,420 metric tons

San Pedro de Macorís, Dominican Republic.- The CAEI sugar group closed the 2019-2020 harvest with a record 145,420 metric tons of sugar, the highest production in its 136-year history and the second largest milling, as well as 6.7% higher in relation to the previous year.

The information was offered by Alberto Potes, executive vice president of the organization, who revealed that CAEI milled cane from its own plantations, as well as from La Finca Unidad and independent suppliers.

‘This increase in production is due to the correct application of a strategic plan that the company has carried out for 20 years and of which it has had 10 with sustained growth. Planning began in 2010 with a production of 56,492 metric tons and was on the rise in each harvest.”

In the 2017-2018 harvest, CAEI had the highest sugar production, which was 141,319 tons, surpassed by that of the 2019-2020 period, achieving 145,000 420 metric tons. The CAEI executive added that these achievements are the result of collective effort and teamwork.