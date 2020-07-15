Central Bank says remittances reached US$737.9M in June, a 25.7% jump

Santo Domingo.- The Central Bank of the Dominican Republic on Wed. said remittances continue their growth rate, reaching US$737.9 million in June, a 25.7% jump over the same month in 2019, for a total of US$3.5 billion during the first half of the year, 0.5% above the same period in 2019.

It said the improvement in remittance income is due to the “dynamism shown in the economy of the United States” after the reopening, where 83.7% of the total received in June came from.

“Regarding employment, after the creation of 4.8 million jobs in June, the open unemployment rate decreased by 2.2 percentage points, standing at 11.1%” the Central Bank said in a statement.