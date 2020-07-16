Bars reject short hours, demand right to operate

Santo Domingo.- The Colonial City Bars Association and the Naco-Piantini Bars Association reacted with outrage at the Health Ministry’s decision to limit the business hours for their establishments to 8pm.

In a statement to Diario Libre the associations reject the decision because some restaurants and bars have violated the protocols established to maintain distances because of the pandemic.

They reiterated their outrage with the new resolution and demanded the free right to work, “curtailed contrary to what was previously agreed, with established protocols.”

“All this because a few businesses that irresponsibly opened without control and without supervision set a bad precedent. We clarify that none of these establishments belongs to these associations.”