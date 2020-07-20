Exporters want to work closer with the Gov.

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Exporters Association (Adoexpo) recently elected its new board of directors for the 2020-2022 period, which will be chaired by Elizabeth Mena. She called on the government that will take office on August 16 so that within its first 100-day program, work together with this sector in the National Plan for the Promotion of Exports.

Mena expressed that she will prioritize her management in supporting, advising and creating programs for companies in the sector, seriously affected by the health crisis, and will try to ensure that exports recover economic dynamism.

“We trust in the support expressed by the new authorities and we aspire to work closely with the different levels of the government to ensure that the promised facilities, such as the payment of the advance, the exemption of the income tax on exports and the strengthening education for public servants abroad so that they fulfill their role and be true promoters of local products.”