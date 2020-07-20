World Bank to assist the Dominican Gov. on energy

Santo Domingo.- The electricity sector, which years ago was always the Achilles’ Heel in the agreements negotiated by the country with international organizations, due to the weight of transfers in public finances, continues to be an activity of great importance to develop the economy.

Despite the great advance of investments in renewable energies in the Dominican energy system, of a greater diversification of the matrix and of the improvement in the service to the population, there is still the program of projects to complete the reduction of losses in the Distribution sector has not ended, because they are done in stages, like others that include the construction and removal of substations and that will be carried out with international financing.

Faced with this panorama, the new authorities that will be inducted August 16 met on Friday with representatives of the World Bank, where one of the points discussed was the need to avoid duplication of functions and the strengthening of the governance in the electricity sector, as well as expanding efforts in mechanisms of greater transparency, “that provide confidence to all the actors involved and promote a climate of confidence for investment.”