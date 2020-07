Santo Domingo.- The Banks Superintendence authorized new banking service hours on Tuesday, due to the new measures in the state of emergency and the curfew.

Banks will operate from 8am to 4pm Monday to Friday and from 9am to 2pm on Saturdays.

Branches in malls will only vary on Saturdays, until 2pm.

The current schedule was until 4 pm, starting at 9 am and on Saturdays from 9 am to 1 pm.

The plazas were open until 4 pm. As for Sundays, they will remain closed.