Manufacturing activity continued rebound in June

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic Industries Association’s (AIRD) Monthly Manufacturing Activity Index (IMAM) continued its rebound in June, reaching 60.7, after posting 52.6 in May.

The indicator is a portrait of manufacturing activity for a month in relation to the previous month. When the IMAM remains below the 50-point threshold, it reflects that the economic conditions and prospects of the manufacturing sector are considered unfavorable.

To form the IMAN, the balance of five variables is established: sales volume, production volume, employment behavior, delivery time taken by suppliers and the behavior of inventories of raw materials of one-month relative to the other.

Regarding the variables examined, sales volume went from 51.9 in May to 69.6 in June, while production volume was 52.2 in May and 72.6 last month.