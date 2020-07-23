Medina inaugurates several roads in the North, NW

Puerto Plata.- President Danilo Medina inaugurated the Navarrete-Puerto Plata highway, in that province, Wednesday afternoon, in a ceremony where he also cut the ribbon on seven other road works, six of them in the Northwest.

The inauguration also included the Puerto Plata-Sosúa-Cabarete highway and the Manolo Tavárez Justo road, from Montecristi to Dajabón.

Other roads: Palo Verde-Castañuelas, 8 kilometers; Villa Vásquez-Castañuelas-Cruce Las Matas de Santa Cruz, 10.6 kilometers; Guayubín-Juan Gómez-Villa Linda, 7.9 kilometers; Guayubín-Cruce La Solitaria, 6.9 kilometers, and El Pocito-Castañuelas, 10.8.