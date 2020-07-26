Evergo expands electric vehicle future in DR with three new charging stations in Santiago

Evergo accelerates its steps in the mission of making sustainable mobility a reality in the Dominican Republic with three new electric charging stations in Santiago, located in the Burger King parking lots and in the branch of National Supermarkets on Estrella Sadhalá Avenue. The latter is the first state-of-the-art charger in the region.

The executives of Interenergy Systems Dominicana expressed their satisfaction in having this new sustainable option for their clients. Likewise, they reported the feasibility of the expansion of electric charging stations in this province, with the projection of reaching a total of 12 points by the end of this year.

Wellington Reyes, commercial and innovation director of Interenergy Systems Dominicana expressed his satisfaction at the acceptance that the public has expressed before the initiative and expressed “Our commitment is to provide a quality service, safe and at the height of our times and the needs of our consumers. We have taken up the challenge and our intention is to continue offering innovative and sustainable solutions to build a better future for all,” he emphasized.

Currently, there are 150 Evergo charging stations, installed or in the process of being installed, and in the coming months, they will be available in all the cardinal points of the Dominican Republic, with the goal of reaching 500 by December 2021.

It should be noted that Evergo is a pioneer in the installation of level 3 charging stations or known as ‘superfast’ or ‘fast charger,’ which revolutionize the electric mobility sector allowing the full charge of a vehicle, depending on the model, in less than an hour. Almost half of the available charging points installed will correspond to this modality.

The use model of Evergo charging stations is self-service, through an APP, available in the App Store and Google Play, through which the user can track their charge level in real-time, pay through a virtual wallet, and have a map of the different stations, among other facilities.