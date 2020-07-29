Industries: Gov. must be very careful with unemployment

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic Industries Association (AIRD) executive vice president Circe Almánzar, on Tue. said the Gov. must be “very careful” with the issue of the unemployment level while the economy is being affected due to the current pandemic.

“We hope that (the State) it will take into account that a level of unemployment now in the private sector, supported by unemployment in the State, can cause a greater crisis,” said Almánzar.

She said she believes that the president-elect, Luis Abinader, has a team with “a lot of knowledge and capacity, that will be able to understand the situation,” and that she is confident that the people fired from their jobs will be relocated.