Vogue Mexico publishes report on the beauties of Samaná

According to Vogue Mexico, the great winner is the Caribbean and the Dominican Republic for having a place like Samaná.

Fashion, the environment, and tourism have had a week of discussion after the publication in the British magazine Vogue of an image showing one of the shores of the bay of Samaná full of garbage. Following this conversation, which has traveled around the world, Vogue Mexico has made a report on the beautiful destinations of the province located in the northeast of the Dominican Republic.

The article, written by Vogue Mexico and Latin America senior editor José Forteza, describes Samaná as “the image of ideal tourism.” In the publication, the writer states that “no one will doubt that traveling is one of the many things that motivate us and we long for… Those sites that offer safety for the visitor, that are reliable in terms of excellent local gastronomy proposals, ensure options for wellness and have crystal clear beaches and pristine natural surroundings are the most attractive. A great winner is the Caribbean and the Dominican Republic has a prominent place,” referring these words to Samaná.

The headline of the article affirms that Samaná is the jewel of the Caribbean in the Dominican Republic that you have to visit, and together with this ensures that “this space has everything for the new reality: security, beauty and the best hosts.”

Among the places that the article that you can visit in Samaná stands out are:

1.Las Galeras.

2.El Salto del Limón.

3.El Parque Nacional Los Haitises, con sus manglares, cuevas, formaciones kársticas y playas desiertas.

4.Playa Rincón.

5.Cayo Levantado, la Isla Bacardí.

6.Playa Bonita, Las Terrenas.

7.Playa Cosón.

When referring to Samaná, he describes it as a place with golden and virgin beaches, coconut trees with freshwater, gastronomy with natural ingredients, and full of people who enjoy life and share what it has.

One of the best times to visit Samaná is between January and March when the whales come to the area to mate. ( )

It also highlights that one of the best times to visit Samaná is between January and March when the whales come to the area to mate since it is very possible to see the courtship of these beautiful animals. Despite this, the discussions regarding the subject of the intention, context or objective of the initial publication that showed the image of the Dominican Republic with garbage next to other destinations in the world that looked impeccable, still stands.