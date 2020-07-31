Demand for energy recovers with reopening

Santo Domingo.- The demand for energy has recovered since the de-opening process began, which has affected a greater generation of electricity by parts of the plants, according to data of the Coordinating Body of the National Interconnected Electrical System (OC).

At the end of last month, the gross energy generated by the national electricity system was 1,727.25 GWh, a figure that contrasts with the results of April, when the non-essential economic sectors were not operating as a result of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 . In that month, the gross generation of electrical energy was 1,428.11 GWh, 21% below the result registered in June, with an economy operating with slight restrictions.

The Dominican government, once the worldwide pandemic was declared, closed its borders, suspended classes in educational centers and ordered the cessation of non-essential economic operations, a situation that continued until May 19, when they began to relax measures.

It was July 1 when the borders reopened and tourism began to operate. For this reason, the incidence of the return to activity in this sector is not yet reflected in the generation data; however, in July a night curfew was also applied, forcing the suspension of operations of restaurants, bars and other businesses.