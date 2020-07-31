Powwow for a safer, more prosperous Haiti-Dominican border

Santo Domingo.- Representatives of the private sector in Haiti and the Dominican Republic met virtually with representatives of the US Dept. of State to continue talks on the development of a safer and more prosperous border for both nations.

It was the fourth meeting of this type convened by the United States Government since June 2019, and included the participation of both ambassadors of the United States, the Assistant Secretary of State for Haiti, Canada and the Caribbean, and other officials of the State Department, as explained in a press release published by the American mission in the country.

Representatives of the European Union and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) provided an overview of their cross-border programs in the region.

The meeting focused on the importance of both countries working together to promote initiatives aimed at increasing transparency, security, the fight against and elimination of contraband, and to formalize trade along the border between the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

The group also discussed the challenges related to COVID-19, and reaffirmed its commitment to transform the shared border into an engine of economic prosperity for the Haitian and Dominican peoples.