Storm cancels 20 Las Americas Airport flights

Santo Domingo.- Las Americas International Airport management on Fri. said that due to the effects of Hurricane Isaías a total of 20 flights have been canceled between Friday, July 31 and Sunday, August 2.

This Friday Jet Blue flight 1637 and 1638 of Jet Blue between the Dominican Republic and San Juan was canceled.

Likewise Iberia flight IB6501 from Madrid, which was scheduled to arrive yesterday, Thursday, July 30, was delayed 24 hours and will arrive today, Friday, July 31. It would depart with passengers tomorrow, Saturday, August 1.

For Saturday, August 1, Jet Blue 129 and 2430 flights to and from Boston were canceled; Jet Blue 809 and 810 flights to and from New York; Jet Blue 2909 and 2910 to and from New York; and Jet Blue 1637 and 1638 to and from San Juan, for a total of eight flights.

As of Sunday, August 2, the 10 Jet Blue 429 and 820 flights to and from Boston were canceled; 2909 and 2910 to and from New York; 809 and 810 to and from New York; 1637 and 1638 to and from San Juan.

The information was provided by Luis José Lopez, director of Communication at the management company Aerodom