Bávaro airport project faces complaint, red tape

Santo Domingo.- . On the same day that President Danilo Medina issued executive order 270-20 to approve the construction of the Bávaro International Airport, the Dominican Republic Hotels and Tourism Association (Asonahores) voiced its complaint to the Tourism Development Council (Confotur) for the way the project was being managed.

“We understood that this project should be submitted as a provisional classification approval since it lacked the corresponding permits, as was the Concession Approval Decree that all port infrastructure must possess,” says a letter dated July 21 2020, sent to Confotur by Asonahores legal director, Alba Marina Russo, representing Andrés Marranzini, who represents the tourism businesses and hoteliers before the Council.

The letter, received in the Council on Jul. 23, was sent to reinforce Asonahores’ opinion on different points approved at a Confotur meeting held July 16. At that the final classification of the Bavaro International Airport was disclosed, as explained in the correspondence.