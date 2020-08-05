Dominican debt jumps 7.3% to US$38.6B in first half

Santo Domingo.- The Dominica debt stood at US$38.6 billion at the end of the first half, a level that translates into a 7.3% jump so far this year.

With that amount, and after the revision to the nominal GDP in dollars that was agreed in May this year among the authorities, the debt represents 47.5% of GDP at the end of June.

Data from the Public Credit Directorate reveal that in that month the amount of commitments from the Non-Financial Public Sector (SPNF) increased by 266 million dollars.

In the first full semester, the increase was US$2.6 billion, most of it concentrated on the issuance of new external debt.