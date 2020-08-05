Dominican power companies hail sector reforms

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Electricity Industry Association (ADIE) on Tue. expressed support for reforms in the electricity sector that are oriented to efficiency and sustainability and that are in accordance with the provisions of the law.

The ADIE noted that it has always advocated institutionalism and compliance with what is established in the regulations, for which it welcomes the fact that the Ministry of Energy and Mines (MEM) assumes the leadership in the planning and design of the sector policies.

It stressed the importance of having a professionalized Electricity Superintendence, with members who are knowledgeable about regulation at the national and international level, with the capacity to apply the regulations appropriately and, above all, to operate independently.

The ADIE expressed its support for the distribution companies to achieve the long-awaited financial sustainability, that they can reduce their levels of losses and operating expenses and become true companions to development, supplying the energy that the country needs.

“From ADIE we have insisted on multiple occasions that it is imperative that the distribution sector be reformed in order to transfer to the population the achievements that have been obtained in the generation sector over the years,” said Manuel Cabral, vice president of the entity which groups the power companies.