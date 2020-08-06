Dominican Republic offers logistic solutions

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic has the possibility for multinational companies to install logistics and distribution centers, especially those originating in the United States, and thus take advantage of the opportunities that have arisen with the reconfiguration of global value chains to position itself as a Nearshore Regional Logistics Hub and Destination.

The panelists of the virtual event “Logistics RD: International Trade Engine Nearshoring, Hubs, Digitization” arrived at these conclusions in the activity organized by the Trade Facilitation Committee of the American Chamber of Commerce of the Dominican Republic (AMCHAMDR).

In remarks to open the event, William Malamud, vice president of AMCHAMDR, reaffirmed that the country must position itself as a regional logistics hub and take advantage of its proximity to the United States to attract more foreign investment.

Malamud noted however that it is necessary to continue reducing costs, time, processes and the complexity of cross-border trade.