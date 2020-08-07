Dominican avocados head to the Chinese market

Santo Domingo.- Dominican avocado will enter the Chinese market and the progress of the process already has a plant-health protocol that will allow the export of the product.

Expansion processes have already begun to exceed the 60 million dollars it sells for export.

The Minister of Agriculture, Osmar Benítez, and the Ambassador of China, Zhang Run, signed an agreement that leaves the plant-health protocol in effect.

Access to the Chinese market will take place through a shipping line from the Dominican Republic via the Panama Canal, which will allow the product to be placed in 15 days in the Asian giant, Benítez said. “25% of the national production of avocados is of the Hass variety, the one with the highest demand in international markets, and the planted area spans 31,440 hectares.”