Pandemic: 13 more deaths; 41,393 recover

Santo Domingo.- In the last 24 hours, 4,202 PCR tests were carried to detect coronavirus, of which 1,173 were positive the Ministry of Public Health said Friday.

It said there’s a total of 77,709 cases since the authorities detected the first positive on March 1.

In addition, the death of 13 people was reported Friday, so the country totals 1,259 fatalities from the disease.

Public Health adds that the active cases increased to 35,057 and the recovered persons reached 41,393.