The prices of all fuels fall, except for fuel oil in the DR

The Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Mipymes decided to lower the prices of almost all fuels for the week between August 8 and 14. The only one that will increase is fuel oil, which will increase 1.30 pesos per gallon in its version # 6 and fuel oil 1% by two pesos.

According to the behavior of petroleum distillates at the international level, the MICM established the following prices:

Premium Gasoline will be sold at RD $ 203.80 per gallon down to RD $ 1.70 per gallon.

Regular Gasoline will be sold at RD $ 193.40 per gallon down to RD $ 1.80 per gallon.

Regular diesel will be sold at RD $ 148.70 per gallon down to RD $ 1.10 per gallon.

Optimal diesel will be sold at RD $ 163.50 per gallon down to RD $ 1.10 per gallon.

Avtur will be sold at RD $ 116.80 per gallon down to RD $ 0.80 per gallon.

Kerosene will be sold at RD $ 140.90 per gallon down RD $ 0.90 per gallon.

Fuel Oil # 6 will be sold at RD $ 102.30 per gallon rises RD $ 1.30 per gallon

Fuel Oil 1% will be sold at RD $ 112.00 per gallon up RD $ 2.00 per gallon.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) will be sold at RD $ 111.00 / gl: down RD $ 0.20 per gallon.

Natural Gas RD $ 28.97 per cubic meter, maintains its price.

The average exchange rate is RD $ 58.46 according to a survey carried out by the Central Bank.

The ministerial office pointed out that the reference oil prices have moved throughout the week in a range of 40-41 dollars per barrel, but it is not yet clear what the trend will be in the coming weeks.

“The reality is that the trend will depend on the behavior of the virus and the decisions that governments make in relation to confinement to avoid expansion in this stage of re-contamination. Many of the states of the United States are opting to backtrack on some measures they had adopted to return to normalcy, closing bars, restaurants, and museums,” the MICM indicated in its resolution.